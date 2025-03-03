Pedestrian rushed to the hospital following hit-and-run in Toronto’s Upper Beach area

A female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run on Kingston Road, just east of Main Street, on March 3. (Supplied)

A female pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Upper Beach area late Monday afternoon.

The fail-to-remain collision happened on Kingston Road at Glen Manor Drive, just east of Main Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 5:30 p.m.

They said the driver fled the area. Police have not provided any descriptive details for the suspect.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult female to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are being advised to expect closures on Kingston.

More details to come.