Police search for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 2 women in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women on two separate occasions in Scarborough.

The first incident occurred at the Scarborough Town Centre on Dec. 30, 2024.

Police say a woman was shopping at the mall with a friend when the suspect allegedly approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. The accused allegedly punched the woman’s friend before he fled.

Over a month later, on Feb. 10, police said they were called to a TTC station near McCowan and Ellesmere roads, located just southeast of the Scarborough mall.

In this incident, police say a woman was waiting for the bus when the accused allegedly approached her from behind, sexually assaulted her and fled the area.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both sexual assaults.

Police describe the suspect as six feet tall, with a heavy build and a short black beard. They added that he was last seen wearing a black hat, a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.