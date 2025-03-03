Toronto Hydro warns of rise in fraud as scammers threaten to cut power without payment

A hydro tower is seen in Toronto on Nov. 4, 2015. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto Hydro is warning of a rise in fraud cases after reports of scammers threatening they’d immediately disconnect someone’s power unless they got paid.

The electricity company says there has been an increase in the number of fraud causes reported to them last year compared to 2023, with the majority of cases seeing fraudsters hustling money from customers through cash or credit card payments.

Toronto Hydro says fraudsters typically targeted small businesses, prompting the company to remind owners to be wary of any unsolicited calls and urging them to not confirm or provide any personal information during interactions they electricity company did not initiate. This includes details like your home address, account numbers or office details.

Toronto Hydro also suggests business owners compile a list of all of the companies they use, including their utility providers, to help their staff know which contacts are legitimate.

“With an increase in the number of reported fraud cases, Toronto Hydro wants customers to be aware of how to spot, stop and speak up about fraud to help protect themselves and their businesses from falling victim to it,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Lauren Harris said in a release.

To protect yourself from fraud, the utility provider advises never paying for a charge not listed on your most recent utility bill, ignore texts or emails with suspicious links and contact Toronto Hydro directly to check the status of your account.

Toronto Hydro says it never accepts e-transfers, bitcoin or any sort of pre-paid card for payment, adding they never threaten to immediately disconnect power.

To report fraudulent activity, customers can call Toronto Hydro or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

CTV News Toronto contacted Toronto Hydro for more information but did not immediately hear a response.