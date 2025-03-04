Authorities warn of unsafe conditions as heavy rain, mild temps may cause flooding in the GTA

A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain will make for a messy Wednesday in January in Toronto.

People in the Greater Toronto Area are being advised to steer clear of the water and stay off natural ice surfaces due to the risk of flooding.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning the public of possible flooding in parts of the city over the next 24 hours as heavy rain and mild temperatures arrive in the region.

The national weather agency said rainfall amounts of between 15 and 25 mm are expected to fall on Tuesday night and Wednesday, potentially causing “localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads.”

“Rain, heavy at times, and mild temperatures are expected tonight through Wednesday. With a risk of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, local rainfall amounts in excess of 25 mm cannot be ruled out by Wednesday night,” the statement read.

After a stretch of frigid temperatures, Toronto will see a daytime high of 5 C on Tuesday and 8 C on Wednesday, leading to melting snow and ice.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the weather advisory read.

Rain or flurries are in the forecast for Toronto on Thursday before sunshine returns just in time for the weekend.

Conservation authority warns of possible runoffs and ice jams

On Tuesday afternoon, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a watershed conditions statement warning of possible runoff and ice jams due to flooding from river systems within its watershed. The flood outlook is in effect until the end of day on March 7.

“Over the next three days, forecasted precipitation combined with warmer temperatures, frozen ground conditions and melting snow and ice will result in increased runoff into rivers systems and rapidly changing water levels” TRCA said.

The authority said the combination of slippery and unstable banks along with rising water levels can create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies.

It also said that these weather conditions could increase the risk for river ice to break up, move, and form difficult-to-predict ice jams at bridges, culverts, river bends, and other areas. That may in turn cause localized flooding in low lying areas, it said.

Icy Humber River An undated photo of the icy HUmber River. (Toronto Police Marine Unit/ Twitter)

The TRCA said the specific areas of concern are the Humber and Don rivers and Duffins Creek watersheds.

“All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous with higher flows, potential ice jams, and rapidly changing water levels,” it said.

“Rivers may run high and flow fast, riverbanks may be slippery, and ice cover will not be stable.”

As a result, people are being advised to avoid all recreational activities in or around water at this time, including fishing, canoeing, and hiking “as conditions can change rapidly.”

Residents are urged to “exercise caution” if they go near any bodies of water, rivers, or streams as well as the Lake Ontario shoreline.

The authority is also reminding people to steer clear of areas already experiencing erosion or blockages with debris, including ice jams, and to avoid driving through ponded areas or underpasses with deep water.

Further, those in the GTA should allow more time for commuting and be aware of potential transportation impacts and alert any children under their care of these dangers, to supervise their activities and keep them kids and children and pets away from banks “as they may be slippery and unstable,” TRCA said.

The public is welcome to report a flooding incident from a watercourse by leaving a message on TRCA’s floodline at 416-661-6514 or flood.message@trca.ca.

Toronto police urge people to avoid natural ice surfaces on open bodies of water

Toronto police’s Marine Unit is also reminding people to be aware of unsafe open-ice conditions and to stay off natural ice surfaces on open bodies of water due to “significant safety concerns for the public and their pets.”

Police said with warmer temperatures and significant rainfall expected this week, excess storm water will drain into retention ponds, many of which are located in the city’s parks.

They also noted that road salt, which can make its way into Toronto’s lakes, rivers, streams and ponds, increases the instability of the ice.

“It is crucial that the public avoid going onto the ice formed on Lake Ontario or other bodies of water in the GTA. Remember, all ice is unsafe, especially at this time of year,” police said in a news release.

Toronto People make their way across the frozen Grenadier Pond in Toronto, on Sunday, February 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

The Marine Unit is also asking parents to speak to their children about the dangers related to water at this time of year.

“Everyone should respect the water and all its potential dangers,” they said.

“Water safety is a shared responsibility that everyone should take seriously and every precaution should be taken to keep yourselves and others safe.”

Anyone who sees someone in distress or anyone who is in danger should call 9-1-1 immediately.