Flooding possible in GTA as heavy rain, mild temperatures arrive

The Toronto skyline sits shrouded in fog as a man walks in the rain on Thursday December 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Environment Canada is warning of possible flooding in parts of the city in the next 24 hours as heavy rain and mild temperatures arrive in the GTA.

The national weather agency says rainfall amounts of between 15 and 25 mm are expected to fall on Tuesday night and Wednesday, potentially causing “localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads.”

“Rain, heavy at times, and mild temperatures are expected tonight through Wednesday. With a risk of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, local rainfall amounts in excess of 25 mm cannot be ruled out by Wednesday night,” Environment Canada’s special weather statement read.

After a stretch of frigid temperatures, Toronto will see a daytime high of 5 C on Tuesday and 8 C on Wednesday, leading to melting snow.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the weather advisory read.

Rain or flurries are in the forecast for Toronto on Thursday before sunshine returns just in time for the weekend.