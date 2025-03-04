U.S. alcohol now being pulled from LCBO shelves as tariffs take effect

Speaking on CNN, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will use every tool to let Donald Trump know that imposing tariffs are the wrong thing to do.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says its website is temporarily down as the alcohol distributer removes all American alcohol products in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.

“At the direction of Premier (Doug Ford), U.S. products are being removed from LCBO shelves,” Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier, said in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

Yelich confirms to CTV News Toronto that all remaining supply will remain in warehouses.

Ontario is one of the biggest buyers of American-made alcohol in the world and has previously said it sells up to $965 million worth of U.S. alcohol annually.

“We buy from 35 states, 3,600 products. They are coming off (the shelves,)” Ford said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

Amid the first round of tariff threats, Ontario was prepared to pull more than 300 products—spirits, wine, beer, ready-to-drink coolers/cocktails as well as non-alcoholic products—from all of its retail stores.

Other provinces across Canada, like British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, previously moved to pull American liquor from their provincially-owned stores.

At the direction of Premier @fordnation, U.S. products are being removed from @LCBO shelves. pic.twitter.com/BOX1csH972 — Ivana Yelich (@yelich_ivana) March 4, 2025

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…