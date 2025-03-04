Man accused of approaching children in Toronto’s west end, asking them to go to an unknown location

Lucas Petrini, 34, is charged in three suspicious incidents in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have arrested a man who they allege approached five children in the west end on three separate occasions, including two instances where he asked them to accompany him to an unknown location.

Police said the incidents occurred between Feb. 13 and March 3 in the areas of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue and Humberside and High Park avenues.

On Feb. 13, two children were walking when an unknown man approached them. Police said he tried to get their attention by calling out to them, asking them to accompany him to an unknown location.

The children ran away in the opposite direction, police said.

The second incident occurred last Saturday, when two other children out walking noticed an unknown man following them.

He allegedly tapped one child on the shoulder, asking them to accompany him.

Police said the children began shouting to attract attention. One child was able to run away immediately.

Meanwhile, the man attempted to block the second child’s path, but they were later able to run towards a passerby for help.

Two days later, another child was approached by an unknown man who tapped the child on the shoulder and tried to engage them in conversation, police said.

The child pushed the man away and ran home.

On Tuesday, officers patrolling the area as part of their investigation located the suspect and arrested him.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Lucas Petrini. Police have charged him with 10 counts of failure to comply with long-term supervision order and two counts of assault.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released the suspect’s photo. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).