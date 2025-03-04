Man charged in Upper Beach hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

A female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run on Kingston Road, just east of Main Street, on March 3. (Corey Baird/CTV News Toronto)

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Upper Beach area late Monday afternoon.

The fail-to-remain collision happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Kingston Road at Glen Manor Drive, just east of Main Street.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult female to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Const. Viktor Sarudi said the accused, who has not been named, is facing “several Highway Traffic Act offences including careless driving, fail to remain and fail to report.”

Long-time Upper Beach resident Alix Edmiston was running an errand in that area and witnessed the crash.

She told CP24.com that she was waiting on the opposite side of the same crosswalk when she saw a young woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, struck by the driver of a vehicle who had run the light.

Edmiston said all of a sudden she heard a “deafening sound” and when she looked over she saw a woman lying on the road. The victim, she said, couldn’t move or talk.

“It was so loud. It was (the driver) hitting this tiny little woman,” said Edmiston, who called 9-1-1.

“It seems that she just stepped out on the road and was hit. … I imagine she’ll have a long road ahead to recover.”

One of the vehicle’s side mirrors along with some other small car parts were left behind on the road following the collision.

Edmiston said she saw the driver speed away down Kingston Road, but was unable to catch his license plate.

Good Samaritans aid victim

Within seconds, however, a number of passersby had rushed to the woman’s aid.

Edmiston said two of those Good Samaritans are medical professionals who immediately began providing care to the victim, while another person showed up with an orange cone to direct traffic away from the crash scene.

A motorist also followed the fleeing driver, she said, capturing his vehicle and movements on their dashcam.

“It was unbelievable how many people came together to just get everything done. … It just shows you how good always conquers evil,” said Edmiston, who stayed with the victim until paramedics transported her to the hospital.

“I’ll never forget that lady lying on the street. She deserves justice.”

Emergency responders, she noted, arrived within minutes after being called.

Councillor calls incident “deeply concerning”

Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford said this latest incident is “deeply concerning,” especially since it the driver fled the area.

“I’m thankful that police have tracked down the driver and laid charges. Failing to remain at the scene is completely unacceptable,” he said.

This latest incident comes less than six months after 22-year-old area resident Rachel Turner died after being hit by the driver of a school bus just a few blocks away.

Bradford went on to say that this incident is a “reminder that we must do more to make our roads safer for everyone.”

“In response to previous concerns, I have heard from the community about Kingston Road, I have requested a fulsome safety review, a Pedestrian Safety Zone, and I have requested an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) camera to reduce dangerous driving,” he said in a written statement provided to CP24.com.

“I am committed to working with city staff, Vision Zero, and the community to implement meaningful changes. No one should have to fear for their safety while walking in our city.”