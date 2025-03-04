Toronto police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at Masonic temple in Leaside

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Toronto police say a fire that broke out over the weekend at a Masonic temple in the city’s east end is suspicious.

Police said they were called to the York Masonic Temple at 1100 Millwood Rd., near Overlea Boulevard, shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A media officer told CP24 that officers arrived at the scene to find the fire department on hand.

“The fire has been determined to be suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing,” Const. Viktor Saudi said in an email, adding that they do not have any further information about the incident at this time.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said they were dispatched to that address at 12:40 a.m. on March 2 for a “general fire alarm.”Capt. Alex Zashkezich said upon arrival at the commercial/industrial property crews were “met with heavy black smoke conditions.”

He said firefighters proceeded to enter the building and extinguished the fire with water. Crews remained on hand to check for any hotspots and clear smoke, he added.

Zashkezich noted that a TFS investigator has been requested to look at the cause, circumstances and origin of this fire.