City workers prepared to strike on Monday, resulting in closure of March Break camps across the city

A union representing thousands of city workers says that its members are prepared to strike next Monday, potentially halting city-run camps at the start of March Break and shuttering dozens of city-run childcare centres.

CUPE Local 79, which represents 27,000 employees that work inside, says it has now set a firm strike deadline of just after midnight on March 10 “with no further extensions.” Technically, the union will be in a legal strike position and the city a legal lockout position as of Saturday.

“We are making one final effort to get a deal. If there is no agreement by 12:01 a.m. on Monday morning, we are on strike,” Nas Yadollahi, the union’s president, said in a release.

The city said should job disruption take place, several family services—like early learning and child-care services—will shut down. This includes March Break camps and activities held at city facilities. If that does happen, the city says refunds will be issued for any paid programs and clients will not be charged for each day city-run child-care centres remain closed.

According to the union, the city has not taken negotiations “seriously.” Instead, the union says it has stalled conversations as public services reach “a breaking point due to severe understaffing,” pointing to several vacancies and unfilled positions it says exist at Toronto Public Health, long-term care homes, recreation and shelter programs.

The union says frontline workers saw their wages increase by 1.75 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

“Frontline workers—child-care staff, shelter workers, public health nurses, recreation workers, personal support workers, and caseworkers in employment services—are struggling to afford to live in the city they serve,” Yadollahi said. “Yet, the city continues to show them nothing but a lack of respect.”

The city’s bargaining team has been at the table since December 2024 and has previously said it remains committed to negotiating a new collective agreement, adding that it has offered a nearly 15 per cent general wage increase over the next four years.