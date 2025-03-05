Tow truck driver shot, two others wounded in separate shooting at tow yard: Toronto police

Two shootings in a span of a few hours on two ends of the city involving tow trucks, one of which took place in the area of Weston and St. Clair.

Toronto police are investigating after a tow truck driver was shot at a gas station and two others were wounded in a separate shooting at a tow yard in Toronto late Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred at around 10:22 p.m. near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police said two victims were reportedly shot at a tow yard in the area and both were transported to hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims, a man in his 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second, a man in his 20s, is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect fled in a dark-coloured sedan, according to investigators.

About an hour later, a tow truck driver, identified by police as a man in his 20s, was shot at a gas station in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue in Scarborough.

The driver was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, police said, fled the area in a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area and has dash camera footage to contact investigators.

In an email to CP24, Toronto police said it is too early to tell if these incidents are related.

“That connection would be made by the investigators, however that possibility will be part of their investigation,” a spokesperson with the police service wrote.