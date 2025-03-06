Fire that gutted homes in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood considered ‘suspicious,’ police say

At least six homes were destroyed after a fire tore through century homes in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on March 5. (Supplied)

A fire that destroyed several homes in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood on Wednesday morning has been deemed “suspicious” by investigators.

In an email to CP24, Toronto police confirmed that the fire is considered suspicious “at this time.”

The fire tore through century homes along Scollard Street, near Bay Street and Davenport Road, in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Officials previously said that at least six homes were destroyed by the blaze, which appears to have begun at a home under construction.

Many of the homes impacted by the fire had been converted into businesses, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Steve Darling told reporters at the scene Wednesday.

“There is going to be a significant dollar value loss here,” Darling added.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.