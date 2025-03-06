Police release photos of 2 suspects wanted in armed robberies in Scarborough and North York

Police are looking for these two suspects in connection with several robberies in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for two people wanted in a series of armed retail robberies in Scarborough and North York last summer.

The first one occurred on Aug. 14 around 1:15 a.m. near Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East. Police said a female suspect wearing a mask entered a store, allegedly produced a knife, and made demands for cash and vape products.

She stole a quantity of cash and products and fled the scene, police said.

Two days later, in the area of Progress Avenue and Markham Road, a female suspect attended a store, brandished a knife, and demanded cash.

Police said she fled with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Another robbery call was reported near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East four days later. A female suspect entered a store and allegedly made a demand for cash while indicating that she was armed, police said.

She was able to steal an unknown amount of cash.

The next day, in the area of Progress Avenue and Brimley Road, police received a suspicious incident call.

Police said a male and female suspect attended a store wearing masks to disguise their identities. He allegedly indicated that he was armed with a weapon as he was demanding cash.

The store’s employee escaped to a secure room, police said, and the suspects fled empty-handed.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of the suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s. The female suspect is described as five-foot-five with a medium build, while the male suspect is five feet eight inches tall with a slim build.

“The suspects are considered dangerous. If members of the public see them, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).