Toronto police arrest another suspect in shooting death of 16-year-old boy

Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment building in Etobicoke, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (CTV Toronto)

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at an apartment building in Etobicoke last month.

Toronto police said Isaiah Fogah and a 19-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds on 7 Capri Road, in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road, on the evening of Feb. 4.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and Fogah later died of his injuries. The other victim sustained serious injuries.

Police arrested two suspects almost a month later and charged them with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, homicide investigators announced that a third suspect, 18-year-old Taven Tinashe Cassoma, was taken into custody.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).