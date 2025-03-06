Warrant issued for the arrest of man after cutting off ankle monitor: Ottawa police

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Ottawa man, 33, after cutting off his ankle monitor and failing to appear in court for sentencing.(Ottawa Police Service/ handout)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man after cutting off his ankle monitor and failing to appear in court for sentencing, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Kyanoush Rezaei is “on recent release awaiting sentencing for firearms trafficking across the Canada/United States border in 2022 and other related charges,” police said in a news release Thursday after receiving information from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU).

The 33-year-old is required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release. The ankle monitor was released and discarded along Highway 417 near Thunder Road on Monday, police say.

The city’s police service believes that the he may have escaped to the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal, Cornwall, Akwesasne, or the United States.

Police say he may be travelling in a black 2020 Land Rover Range Rover with an Ontario licence plate, noting that “he is also associated with a white 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus with an unknown licence plate.”

He is described as a Middle-Eastern man, five-foot-nine, approximately 215 pounds, with long-wavy, dark hair.

Police say Rezaei should be considered armed and dangerous, citing access to firearms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673), or the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.ca.