Here’s what you need to know about service changes to GO’s Lakeshore West line this weekend

Commuters and travellers planning to use GO Transit this weekend will need to plan around some scheduled service modifications on the Lakeshore West line.

Metrolinx says starting Friday evening until the end of service Sunday, no trains will run between the Oakville station and the West Harbour station in Hamilton.

The following GO Bus routes will be in service to accommodate passengers between the two station stops.

18E will run between Oakville, Burlington, Aldershot, Hamilton and West Harbour GO

18P will run between Oakville, Burlington and Aldershot GO

18Y will run between Oakville and Burlington GO

18Z will run between Oakville and Aldershot GO

Metrolinx also says there will be no GO Transit service at all at Appleby or Bronte stations on Saturday and Sunday.

However, existing early morning and late-night route 18 GO buses will still make stops at those stations.

Additionally, trips to Niagara will only run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls GO this weekend.

The service adjustments are being done to accommodate “critical track work that will bring faster, more frequent service across the network,” according to Metrolinx.

Regular service will resume on Monday, Mar. 10.