Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot at a condo building in Mimico on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at a building near Marine Parade Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 10:40 p.m.

Police say a man in his 40s was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.