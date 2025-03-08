12 people in hospital after 3 suspects ‘opened fire indiscriminately’ inside Scarborough pub

12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub on Progress Ave. near Scarborough Town Centre Friday night. The gunman remains at large.

On what was supposed to be a celebratory night, the grand opening of a new pub at Scarborough Town Centre on Friday was met with gunfire, sending 12 people to the hospital.

Toronto police said three masked male suspects, one armed with an assault rifle and the other two with handguns, entered Piper Arms at 520 Progress Avenue just before 10:40 p.m.

“They walked into the bar. They produced their guns, and they opened fire indiscriminately on the people sitting inside the bar,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement told reporters at the scene.

Scarborough shooting Emergency services are on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

When emergency crews arrived, they located 12 individuals in their 20s to mid-50s suffering from various injuries.

Six victims sustained gunshot wounds, while the others were injured by flying broken glass, MacIntyre said. He added that the gunshot injuries were non-life-threatening.

“I’m happy to report by the grace of God that there’s been no fatalities,” MacIntyre said. “Again, extremely lucky.”

Police do not have any information about the suspects. They initially shared on social media that the suspects might have fled in a silver car, and one was wearing a black balaclava.

‘Brazen and reckless act of violence’

Police have set up a command post as they collect evidence and piece together what transpired.

“The motive for this shooting right now remains unclear. We’re chasing down all leads,” MacIntyre said.

“I can tell you this was a brazen and reckless act of violence that’s really shaken our community and the city itself.”

The superintendent shared that he and other officers had seen a video of the shooting and said they were horrified by what they watched.

“These guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire. So, I can tell you right now, we’re leaving no stone unturned,” he said.

MacIntyre described seeing patrons in the video ducking for cover and falling on the floor as gunfire erupted. He said some people ran into the basement to hide.

‘Blood all over the floor’

The superintendent also painted a picture of the “messy scene.”

“It looks like we had a mass-casualty shooting inside a pub. When you walk in, it’s kind of eerie. The drinks are still on the table. The food is still on the table. People’s purses, shoes are still in there,” MacIntyre said.

“There’s a lot of damage to the walls. There’s glass walls that are shattered. There’s blood all over the floor.”

When asked if the shooting may be connected to the recent tow truck-related shootings, he said, “We’re open to that, but we’re not sure yet.”

There have been four shootings in the city this week involving the tow truck industry.

MacIntyre added that investigators will be looking at the owners and patrons.

“Our investigation will tell us whether or not this pub was targeted for a particular reason,” he said. “Maybe somebody was inside that somebody didn’t like. Maybe somebody had a beef with the business. We don’t know.”

Mayor Olivia Chow, in a post on social media, said she was “deeply troubled” hearing about the shooting.

“I have spoken to (Toronto police) Chief (Myron) Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed,” Chow said.

“This is an early and ongoing investigation – police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”