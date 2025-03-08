12 people injured in shooting at pub near Scarborough Town Centre

12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub on Progress Ave. near Scarborough Town Centre Friday night. The gunman remains at large.

Emergency crews responded to Piper Arms at 520 Progress Avenue at 10:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say four of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on the condition of the others.

Emergency services are on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that it was a “dynamic situation,” and the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect fled in a silver car and remains at large.

They do not have a description other than that the suspect was wearing a black balaclava.

The shooting happened hours after the pub opened its Scarborough Town Centre location.

Mayor Olivia Chow, in a post on social media, said she was “deeply troubled” hearing about the shooting.

“I have spoken to (Toronto police) Chief (Myron) Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed,” Chow said.

“This is an early and ongoing investigation – police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”