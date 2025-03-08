2 dogs rescued from Scarborough house fire

Toronto Fire firefighters are seen outside of a home in Scarborough after a fire. (CTV News Toronto)

Two dogs were rescued from a Scarborough home where a fire broke out Friday evening.

Toronto Fire told CTV News Toronto they responded to the call just after 5:30 p.m.

Crews arrived at a home on Gondola Crescent near Orton Park Road and Lawrence Avenue East and were met with smoke coming out of the windows.

Firefighters found two dogs once inside. Both were removed from the home and were given oxygen.

CTV cameras also captured one firefighter carrying what looked to be a small glass enclosure out of the home.

Toronto Fire said no one else was in the house.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down, but crews were still on the scene searching for hot spots.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.