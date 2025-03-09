SIU called in to investigate East York collision that sent police officer and woman to hospital

The multi-vehicle collision involving a Toronto police officer on Danforth Avenue on March 8, 2025 (CTV file photo).

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a Toronto police cruiser was involved in a collision in East York Saturday morning that left a woman and an officer injured.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Danforth and Oak Park avenues, east of Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto police said it involved their cruiser and three civilian vehicles, two of which were parked at the time of the collision.

A woman in her 50s and an officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

On Saturday night, police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had been called in to look into the circumstances of the crash.

The SIU investigates whenever police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.