Toronto police say one person is in custody after an assault at a subway station in the city’s east end.

The incident occurred at Warden Station at around 6:40 a.m., police said.

Police said a man in his 40s was assaulted at the TTC station but the extent of the victim’s injuries is not known.

The assault briefly shut down service between Victoria Park and Woodbine stations but trains were running again across Line 2 a short time later.

Police have not said what charges the suspect is facing.