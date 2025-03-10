Child, adult taken to the hospital following 2-alarm fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire trucks are seen in this undated photo.

A child and an adult have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-alarm fire in Scarborough late Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at a residential building in the Pleasant View neighbourhood, near Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police and fire services were called to that area around 5:45 p.m.

The unit where the fire erupted has been evacuated and the fire is now out, police said.

Ernest Avenue is currently closed between Victoria Park and Chalet Road due to the fire. Drivers are being advised by police to use alternate routes.