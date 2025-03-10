Five GTA men charged with series of break-ins across southern Ontario

Five men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing dozens of charges related to a series of thefts in Guelph, Waterloo Region and London.

In December, Guelph Police began investigating the circumstances surrounding nine convenience store break-ins where the suspects got away with “large quantities of cigarettes and OLG lottery scratch tickets.” They also looked into the theft of two vehicles, from a local auto repair shop, which were used by the suspects during other break and enters.

Investigators then identified the suspects as a group of men from the GTA.

Guelph Police said they executed six search warrants in the Toronto area, resulting in the arrests of four males. A fifth man, who was also believed to be involved, was already in custody on a separate matter.

Police said at the time of the arrests some of the suspects were in the process of buying balaclavas.

During the searches, officers recovered approximately 6,500 packs of cigarettes which they said were valued at $100,000. They also seized 800 lottery scratch tickets, $10,000 in cash, ski masks and break-in tools.

The five men from Toronto and Brampton, who range in age from 24 to 37, have been charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with court-imposed orders. No names have been released.

Police believe more charges will be laid as they work to identify where all the stolen property came from.

Investigators said they have already connected the men to 10 break-ins reported in Waterloo Region, as well as two similar incidents in London.

Police are touting the arrests as interruption into “a significant property crime group impacting southern Ontario businesses.”

“The successful conclusion of this investigation by our Break Enter and Auto Theft Unit demonstrates the value of strategic public safety investments in our community,” Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey said in Monday’s media release.

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to address multi-jurisdictional crime as we seek to ensure the safety our citizens. Those who commit these crimes in our city can expect to be held accountable.”