One arrested, another suspect at-large after mid-day stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man has been rushed to the hospital following a mid-day stabbing in downtown Toronto on Monday, police say. (CP24 Chopper)

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Yonge and Bloor streets just after 2 p.m. for reports of a person with stab wounds. Footage from the scene shows that police have cordoned off the McDonald’s located one block south of Yonge and Bloor at Charles Street.

Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto they brought one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries, but did not provide further details.

It is unclear what the circumstances were leading to the incident.

Police say they have arrested one suspect, but one other remains at-large. They could not provide a description of that outstanding suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.