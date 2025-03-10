Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted on TTC bus: police

Police are searching for a man wanted i connection with a sexual assault onboard a TTC bus from Finch Station. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted onboard a TTC bus from Finch Station.

Toronto police say they were called to the TTC station at around 5 p.m. on March 7 for reports of a sexual assault.

According to police, the woman boarded the back of the bus from Finch station and the suspect sat beside her.

Officers allege the suspect sexually assaulted the woman while they were seated on the bus. Police say the accused then exited the bus, heading south on Yonge Street at Athabaska Avenue, south of Steeles Avenue.

Police released images of the suspect, describing him as a 50 to 60-year-old man with a medium build and full moustache. Officers say he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with the hood up, blue jeans, brown boots with red laces, black sunglasses and gold rings.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.