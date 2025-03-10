Today could be the warmest day of the year so far in Toronto

People are silhouetted as they ride their bicycles over a bridge during a mild winter day along the lakeshore pathways on the Family Day holiday in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto will see a “very mild” stretch of weather this week, with multiple days of double-digit daytime highs, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

Sunshine and a high of 9 C are in the forecast on Monday, notably warmer than the average daytime high of about 4 C for March 10.

The temperature is expected to rise to 12 C on Tuesday, although showers are possible late in the afternoon.

Coulter said the city is in for a “bit of a temperature rollercoaster” midweek.

The temperature is expected to dip down to a high of 2 C on Wednesday, although sunny skies are likely.

On Thursday, the daytime high is expected to climb back up to 11 C before jumping to 16 C on Friday, according to models by Environment Canada.

“We haven’t experienced a high above 10 C since Dec. 29 of last year. And that was 10.3 C,” Coulter said Monday.

“So we have not seen a lot of double digit temperatures.”

Mild but rainy weather is in the forecast for Toronto this weekend, with daytime highs of 12 C and 9 C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.