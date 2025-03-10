Toronto teen charged after allegedly stealing Mercedes G-Wagon, 3 suspects at large

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One teen is charged and three other suspects are at large after allegedly attempting to carjack someone while driving in a stolen Mercedes G-Wagon in York Mills.

On March 4, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road at around 4:45 p.m. for reports of an assault that just occurred.

Police say four suspects were allegedly driving in the stolen luxury vehicle when they pulled up into a parking lot in the area, wearing masks to conceal their identities before approaching a victim who was walking to their vehicle.

Officers allege they knocked the victim down to the ground, tried to take their keys, but eventually fled the area empty-handed in the stolen G-Wagon.

Police say they were able to find the suspect after conducting a search warrant on March 8, where they found items of evidentiary value to their investigation.

Police charged a 17-year-old boy from Toronto with various offences, including robbery and failure to comply with release order.

His identity cannot be disclosed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers could not provide descriptions for the outstanding suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.