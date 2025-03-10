TTC to set off sound cannons up to four times an hour at streetcar storage facility

In an effort to deter seagulls, the TTC will soon begin blaring sound cannons at one of its streetcar maintenance and storage facilities in the city’s east end. (Toronto Transit Commission)

In an effort to deter seagulls, the Toronto Transit Commision (TTC) will soon begin blaring sound cannons at one of its streetcar maintenance and storage facilities in the city’s east end over the next four months.

On Monday, the transit network said starting as early as this week, it will begin setting off the devices up to fours times an hour daily at the Leslie Barns, near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Leslie Street.

The TTC says these ‘sound cannons’—also known as ‘bird cannons’ or ‘scare cannons’—are about as loud as a distant firework. Though anyone inside of the streetcar facility will think it sounds more like a hammer striking down on a surface in short bursts, the public transportation agency added.

Two scare cannons will ring out for a maximum of four times hourly, starting 30 minutes before sunrise until 7 p.m., as well as at random intervals. The TTC notes that if there are no birds present, the cannons will not be used.

This particular facility—with a sprawling green rooftop—has attracted a “significant” amount of seagulls since it opened 10 years ago, the TTC says, as the roof sets up an ideal environment for the birds to gather. The TTC said up to 15,000 gulls flock there ever year, which poses a risk to health and safety for both the birds and staff.

The TTC says it will use bird cannons to deter the gulls from returning to the facility between March and June (about the same time these birds arrive and nest for the season).

The transit network says it carries a permit allowing them to use these loud acoustic devices as they are an approved deterrent under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

“The use of sound cannons has proven to be the most effective solution recommended by experts to address the gull overpopulation,” the TTC said in a news release, adding they’ve worked with a biologist and noise consultant to ensure these deterrents are used “safely, effectively, and within provincial limits.”

Though containing ‘cannon’ in the name, the TTC says these do not fire any sort of ammunition but, instead, project a loud sound that scares the seagulls away, forcing them to relocate.

“No birds are harmed in this process. They were used during the same time period in 2024 and were successful at preventing the seagulls from nesting on the roof,” the TTC said, adding that it also uses egg collection, framed netting, and patrolling to scare off the gulls.

The transit network says this will not impact transit service, however, commuters on the 83 Jones bus route may hear the cannons when they pass by the facility.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience,” the TTC said.