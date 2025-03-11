Police release photos of suspect wanted in mid-day stabbing in downtown Toronto

Photos of a man wanted in connection with a mid-day stabbing near Yonge and Charles streets on March 10. (TPS photos)

Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a mid-day stabbing in the city’s downtown core on Monday.

Police say they were called to the area of Yonge and Bloor streets just after 2 p.m.

Footage from the scene showed a cordoned off McDonald’s restaurant, one block south of Yonge and Bloor at Charles Street.

Stabbing near Yonge and Bloor A man has been rushed to the hospital following a mid-day stabbing in downtown Toronto on Monday, police say. (CP24 Chopper)

Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto they brought one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police later described the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

In a news release issued on Monday night, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a male walked up to another man (the victim) and his friend, and stabbed him before fleeing northbound on Yonge Street into a nearby TTC station.

Investigators arrested one person at that time, however they later said that he was released without being charged.

The outstanding suspect is described as a man, five-foot-five to five-foot-nine with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white zip-up hooded sweater, beige pants, black shoes, a black head covering, and a black cross body bag.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.