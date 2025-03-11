‘They play on your emotions:’ Beware of ‘free’ online pet scams

Pet adoption scams hit an all time high during the pandemic when many families were looking for dogs or cats for companionship, but now the scams are back online.

Criminals are at again posting ads on social media claiming to give cats and dogs away for free, but it’s all a scam.

K.C. Andreae, of Scarborough, said it was a sad day last fall when he had to say goodbye to his beloved cat Gabby due to a serious illness.

“She was a wonderful cat. She kept my wife company and watched golf with me on Sundays” he said.

“We had to put her down back in September and my wife and I agreed in January we would start looking for another cat.”

Andreae said he recently saw an add on Facebook that said kittens for rehoming and adoption. After clicking on a link and filling out some information, he was sent a photo of a kitten and he agreed to adopt it and was sent a transfer of pet ownership.

The cat would be free, but there was a $155 registration fee, which Andreae paid.

Then, he was told he had to pay a $208 charge for vaccines which he also paid by e-transfer.

But after paying those charges, Andreae was told there would be an additional $301 delivery charge.

At that point, he said he refused to pay and knew it was a scam.

“They work on your feelings, and they make it look so easy to do it online” said Andreae, who said that he felt bad that he was “taken in this scam.”

“I’m sure it was very heartbreaking to go through that” said Melissa Shupak, the Toronto Humane Society’s director of animal sheltering.

Shupak said when adopting an animal you need to do your research and make sure you’re dealing with a reputable source.

“Whether that’s a rescue or a humane society shelter or there are also rehoming platforms,” she said.

To avoid pet scams, beware if pets are offered for free or a low price and then there are requests for money for insurance, documents, shipping crates, vaccines and veterinary charges.

Also, be cautious if they won’t meet in person and all correspondence is online.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Humane Society have animals for adoption and the fees are stated up front with a lot of information provided about the pets up for adoption.

“They are going to be able to tell you their history, their behavior, their medical status, their health records, what they are like in the home their personality, and if a person can’t provide that, that is an initial red flag,” Shupak said.

Andreae, meanwhile, said he has since decided to adopt a cat through the Humane Society, but he wanted to share his story to warn others.

“We will definitely get a cat. I got taken for some money, but I want other people not to be scammed by using pet adoption on Facebook,” he said.

Prices will vary, but adopting a cat through the SPCA or the Humane Society is $260. A kitten will run you $300. The adoption fee for a dog is $585. A senior dog older than 10 years is $200, while the fee for a puppy is $685.

All adopted animals are microchipped and spayed/neutered, and have received flea and worm treatment. They are also up-to-date on vaccinations, including a first shot for kittens and puppies.

You will also receive an adoption folder with your pet’s records and other important adoption information as well as post-adoption support from the Ontario SPCA team.