Toronto police ‘working around the clock’ to locate Scarborough pub shooting suspects

Toronto Police investigate a mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they’re “working around the clock” to find the three suspects wanted in the mass shooting at a Scarborough pub last Friday.

Police released a statement on Tuesday afternoon “to assure” Torontonians that the investigation into the March 7 shooting at Piper Arms is “active and ongoing.”

“Officers have been working around the clock – gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and pursuing every lead to identify and locate those responsible,” the statement reads.

Police added that updates will be provided “as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

We want to assure the people of Toronto that the investigation into the shooting on March 7th is active and ongoing.



We continue to urge anyone with information - no matter how small - to contact us at 416-808-2510 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS… pic.twitter.com/cxaeEHq1z4 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 11, 2025

Investigators have not released any information about the three masked male suspects who opened fire into the crowded pub that evening.

Police said the suspects were armed with an assault rifle and two handguns.

Seven people were hit by gunfire while five others sustained injuries from flying glass. Police said all 12 victims are expected to recover.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information, “no matter how small,” to contact them at 416-808-2510 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).