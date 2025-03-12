2 people taken to hospital following incident at Dufferin Mall

Police cruisers are parked at the entrance of Dufferin Mall on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police say a suspect and a loss prevention officer have been hospitalized following an incident at Dufferin Mall Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the mall located near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West at 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that the only information they had about the incident was that an officer requested an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Toronto paramedics said one person suffered minor injuries.

Images from the scene show police tape around the mall’s southeast entrance.