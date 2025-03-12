Man facing additional charges connected to sexual assault of 13-year-old Guelph girls

Guelph Police say a Toronto man is facing additional charges following the alleged sexual assault of two 13-year-year girls.

The teens were reported missing on Feb. 1. They later told officers they had been taken to a hotel by a man they met through social media.

A 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Feb. 12 on two counts of luring, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police also seized his phone and got a search warrant to go through it.

As a result, two additional charges of making and possessing child pornography were laid.

The man, who has not been identified, is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on March 18.