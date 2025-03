An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday night.

Toronto police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood and Willowdale avenues just before 9 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CTV News Toronto.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.