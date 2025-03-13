Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of robbery suspects in North York, 3 teens among charged

Toronto Police released security camera video of the high-risk takedown of four suspects after a series of retail robberies.

Police have released a video showing unmarked cruisers boxing in a stolen vehicle and officers arresting four robbery suspects, including three teenagers, during a “high-risk takedown” in North York on Wednesday.

It happened near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. In the video, the stolen vehicle—with its airbags deployed after sustaining damage—tries to pass an SUV in front of it but is blocked, resulting in a collision.

Following behind the stolen car are three vehicles, including a pickup truck that smashed into its rear. The two other vehicles surround the stolen car as police officers from the Hold Up Squad and 32 Division get out with their guns drawn.

The officers approach the stolen car as smoke billows out of the hood. Police then open the door and appear to remove the occupants. The arrest is not seen as it is out of camera view.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the collision. During the arrest, officers allegedly recovered a hammer and a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

Glock handgun with an extended magazine The glock handgun with an extended magazine seized during a high-risk takedown in North York on March 12, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

The four suspects are believed to be responsible for three robberies in the city this month. They occurred in the areas of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, Kipling Avenue and The Queensway, and Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

In each incident, the suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle and entered a store wearing masks.

They then allegedly produced a hammer or a large pipe wrench while making demands for electronics.

Police said the suspects took a quantity of electronics from each store and fled.

One suspect, a 30-year-old Toronto man, is facing 18 charges, including three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and three counts of disguise with intent.

The other three, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton, have been charged with a combined 51 robbery and firearm-related offences. The charges have not been tested in court.

They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.