‘High-risk’ takedown results in arrest of man, 2 teens wanted in Etobicoke carjacking

An 18-year-old man and two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road just after 6:30 p.m. for an unknown issue.

Officers arrived and learned that three suspects stole a victim’s vehicle.

The trio arrived in a Toyota RAV4, stopping near the victim. Police said the suspects allegedly produced a handgun and a hammer as they demanded the keys.

They then took the victim’s vehicle, driving away in tandem with the RAV4, police said.

With the help of York Regional Police’s Air Support Unit, police were able to track the stolen vehicle to the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.

Officers conducted a “high-risk” takedown, police said. Following a brief struggle and foot pursuit, three suspects were arrested.

Police said officers recovered a hammer and a replica handgun during the arrest.

Hammer A hammer seized from a carjacking suspect is pictured. (Toronto Police Service)

The suspects, an 18-year-old Toronto man, a 17-year-old Toronto boy and a 16-year-old Brampton boy, have been charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

The two teens who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act are also facing an additional charge of assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.