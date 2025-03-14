St. Patrick’s Day parade, construction bring weekend road closures to Toronto

People are seen playing bagpipes in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Toronto. (CP24)

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade hits Toronto streets this weekend and there are several road closures to be aware of as the celebrations get underway.

St. Patrick’s Day event road closures

The parade kicks off at noon on Sunday and will start from Bloor Street West and St. George Street, before continuing along Bloor and heading south on Yonge Street all the way to Sankofa Square.

Full road closures will be in effect along Bloor, Yonge, and Queen streets, and some secondary routes could see full or partial closures as well.

Closures from 9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.:

St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street

Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue

Sussex Avenue from Huron Street to St. George Street

Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent West

Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street

Ursula Franklin Street from Huron Street to St. George Street

Closures from 11:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bloor Street from Huron Street to Yonge Street

Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Adelaide Street

TTC bus routes 13 Avenue Road, 94A to Ossington Station, and 97C to Union Station are expected to divert around the parade route.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Run will also be taking place on Sunday. Road closures to accommodate the course will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bayview Avenue will be shut down between Evergreen Brick Works and River Street. Rosedale Valley Road will also be closed between Bayview and Park Road.

Currently, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Sunday calling for “significant rainfall amounts and strong wind gusts.”

Weekend construction road closures

Several closures will also be in effect for construction projects in the city.

Davenport Road will be closed between Bedford Road and Dupont Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for the dismantling of a crane.

Parliament Street will have lane restrictions between Mill Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East from Saturday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

On Saturday and Monday, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and on Sunday two-way traffic will share a single lane.