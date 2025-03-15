Arrest warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault, forcible confinement in East York

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a victim multiple times and holding them against their will.

Police say they got a call on Wednesday night to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive for an assault.

When they responded, officers learned that a victim was sexually assaulted on several occasions between Saturday and Wednesday. The suspect also allegedly assaulted the victim and held them against their will.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as Balin Scott of no fixed address.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Scott, who is wanted for assault, forcible confinement, theft under $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and three counts of sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.