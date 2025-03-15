Youth arrested, man wanted after Toronto rideshare driver kidnapped, forced to retrieve stolen vehicle

Jordan Boodram, 21, of Toronto, is wanted in connection with a kidnapping investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

A youth has been arrested, and a second suspect is wanted after allegedly kidnapping a rideshare driver and forcing him to retrieve a stolen vehicle in Toronto last summer.

Toronto police said they received a call for a kidnapping in the area of East Liberty Street and Hanna Avenue on July 31.

The suspects, a man and a youth, were in a rideshare vehicle when they

allegedly produced a handgun and threatened the driver.

They then forced the driver to sit with his head down on the passenger side of his vehicle, police said.

The suspects drove the car to an unknown location, where they allegedly forced the victim to retrieve a stolen vehicle and took his cellphone and car keys.

After the stolen vehicle was retrieved, the suspects used it to flee and left the victim behind, police said.

Investigators executed three search warrants in Toronto and Oshawa months later, which resulted in a youth being taken into custody and an extended 30-round magazine, ammunition and a quantity of crystal methamphetamine being seized.

The youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing 11 charges, including kidnapping for ransom of service, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement and three counts of failure to comply with release order.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jordan Boodram, has not been located. He is wanted for several offences, including kidnapping for ransom of service, uttering threats, robbery with a firearm and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

On Saturday, police released a photo of Boodram, who is described as five-foot-eight, 119 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and a short black beard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.