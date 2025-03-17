Man known to frequent GTA wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Leslie Kurucz is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Leslie Kurucz is wanted for a breach of his statutory release.

Police say Kurucz is serving a two-year and nine-month sentence for assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, mischief, and breaking and entering.

Kurucz is described as a 52-year-old White man, standing five-foot-eight with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighing 160 lbs.

Kurucz is known to frequent the GTA and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad or Crime Stoppers anonymously.