Toronto man facing ‘rarely laid’ charges of advocating genocide, willful promotion of hatred: police

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police have charged a man with nearly 30 offences, including advocating genocide and willful promotion of hatred – charges they say are “rarely laid in Canada.”

Police say that many of the offences are “alleged to have been motivated by hatred toward the Jewish community.”

All of the incidents in question allegedly happened between April 26, 2024 and Jan. 3, 2025.

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson would only confirm to CP24.com that “an offence” happened in the area of Willowdale and Parkview avenues, south of Finch Avenue East, in North York.

In a news release, police said they’re not able to provide further details about what is alleged to have occurred due to a court-imposed publication ban.

Amir Arvahi Azar, 32, of Toronto, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with 29 criminal offences.

The charges laid against him also include public incitement of hatred, five counts of arson, and seven counts of mischief to cultural property.

The accused is also facing several prohibited weapons charges: one count each of possess firearm with altered serial number and possess prohibited device, two counts of possess prohibited weapon, and three counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate.

Police said the charges for advocating genocide and the wilful promotion of hatred need to be laid with the consent of the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Deputy Rob Johnson said in a video statement that TPS was able to lay these charges “because of the meticulous work of our centralized Hate Crime Unit.”

“I would like to thank all of our members who worked tirelessly on this investigation over the span of many months,” he said.

“We know that these charges are very serious and that people are concerned. I want to assure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our communities safe.”

Azar had a bail hearing today and was released with several conditions.

For a full list of the charges he is facing follow this link.