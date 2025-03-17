TTC bus riders could now be subject to fare inspection. Here’s why

The TTC says this is the latest move to crack down on fare evasion which results in $140 million in lost revenue every year.

Those hopping on board a TTC bus today could now be asked to prove they paid for their fare as the transit network expands its fare enforcement program.

To “maximize efficiency,” the TTC says, inspection will happen on bus platforms at integrated stations rather than on the buses themselves, with commuters showing proof-of-payment after getting off and heading into the subway system.

Before Monday, the TTC only randomly enforced payment on streetcars or through fare gates at subway stations.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CP24 that commuters will first hear a reminder on the bus they’re on that they are going to have their fare inspected as a “last chance” to pay before seeing inspectors.

“So, whether that’s your phone or your watch, your Presto card, your debit, credit card or a transfer, whatever you’ve used to have your proof of payment, you’ll be asked to show that now,” Green explained.

“If you have not paid or if, for some reason, the reader didn’t read your device perhaps, you’ll be given an opportunity to pay.”

Anyone caught for fare evasion can see a fine anywhere from $235 and $425.

“The usual fare is about $235, that would be a standard fare for fare evasion, not paying your fare,” Green said. “If you’re using a child card (…) that’s fraud, and that can be a $400 fine. So, there’s an escalating scale.”

The transit network says it loses about $140 million to fare evasion annually, which is why it is expanding inspection.

Fare inspectors will be equipped with body-worn cameras and dressed in uniform, and will “continue to use discretion to ensure tickets are issued fairly.”

August Pantitlan Puranauth with TTCriders previously expressed the move would unfairly target marginalized riders.

“We’ve known from past TTC reports; their own reports have shown that enforcement has disproportionately targeted riders who are Black, riders who are Indigenous, and we know that fare enforcement disproportionately harms riders who are lower income, those who are racialized,” Puranauth said.

Instead, Puranauth wants a more affordable, and reliable transit system.

“The province and the federal government, they really need to step up and fund the operation of the TTC—not on the backs of lower-income riders, not on the backs of youth, not on the backs of students who can’t even afford to pay the TTC, much less a $400 ticket,” Puranauth said.

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox