Section of Danforth Avenue to be closed to vehicles and pedestrians

A map of the Danforth Avenue closure expected to start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday March 18, 2025. (Metrolinx)

A section of Danforth Avenue in the Birchcliffe-Cliffside area will be closed for the next week for GO service-related construction.

Metrolinx says Danforth Avenue will be closed between Eastwood and Warden avenues from midnight on Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 27 for “essential railway bridge work.”

The section of roadway will be fully closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Metrolinx is warning residents and commuters to plan for additional travel time.

Construction will take place 24 hours a day while the roadway is closed.

During the closure, “crews will install metal girders across the roadway between the bridge piers using a mobile crane.”

The girders are meant to support a wider bridge and a future fourth track along GO’s Lakeshore East line.