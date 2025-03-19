3 people injured in downtown Toronto collision involving stolen vehicle

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CP24)

Three people are injured after an alleged stolen vehicle hit a car and a police cruiser in downtown Toronto Tuesday evening.

Police said officers were in the area of Dundas and Church streets just after 9 p.m. when they were notified by the Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system about a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after, the three-vehicle collision occurred. Police said one male suspect was arrested.

A spokesperson for Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that no pursuit ensued.

Meanwhile, three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no officers were injured.

Several roads in the area were closed for the investigation.