3 people injured in downtown Toronto collision involving stolen vehicle

Three people are injured after an alleged stolen vehicle hit a car and a police cruiser in downtown Toronto Tuesday evening.
Police said officers were in the area of Dundas and Church streets just after 9 p.m. when they were notified by the Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system about a stolen vehicle.
Shortly after, the three-vehicle collision occurred. Police said one male suspect was arrested.
A spokesperson for Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that no pursuit ensued.
Meanwhile, three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no officers were injured.
Several roads in the area were closed for the investigation.
Dundas St/Church St
9:08 pm
-officers received ALPR hit for a stolen vehicle
-vehicle hit a car & police car
-one male arrested
-unknown injuries
ROAD CLOSURES:
-E/B Dundas St at Bond St
S/B Church at Dundas St
W/B Dundas at Church St
