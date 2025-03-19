North York hairdresser accused of sexually assaulting 2 male youths

A salon owner and hairdresser in North York has been charged after two teenagers were sexually assaulted while getting a haircut.

Toronto police said a male youth attended “Miss Agot” salon near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue on March 7 for a haircut, and the hairdresser allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The following day, officers arrested 60-year-old Rolando Sese and charged him with sexual assault.

Police said their investigation further revealed that another male youth who attended the salon several times between Jan. 2023 and Jan. 2025 to get a haircut was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

As a result, investigators laid additional charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against Sese.

They have released a photo of the accused as they’re concerned that there may be more victims. Police said Sese worked as a hairdresser throughout the city for many years.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.