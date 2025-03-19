Toronto police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

Images show a bank robbery suspect who police are looking for in their investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in two bank robberies in The Stockyard in January.

The first one occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 13 near St. Clair Avenue and Weston Road.

A male suspect wearing a mask entered a bank, approached the teller, and allegedly produced a handgun.

Police said he showed the teller his cellphone that had the amount of cash he wanted. The suspect allegedly took a quantity of cash and fled.

Three days later in the same area, police received another holdup call. Police said the same masked male suspect attended another bank.

He allegedly produced a handgun again and made a verbal demand for cash. Police said the suspect was able to get away with an unspecified quantity of cash.

On Wednesday, police asked for help identifying the suspect described as East Asian, between 25 and 35 years old, and standing five-foot-eight with a thin build.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.