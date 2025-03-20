Homicide unit investigating after body found on University of Toronto campus

The homicide unit is investigating after a body was found near the UofT campus near Queen’s Park Cres. and College St.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus on Thursday morning.

The discovery was made outside the Leslie L. Dan Pharmacy Building at 144 College St., just west of Queen’s Park Crescent West.

Police said they were called to that area just after 8:20 a.m.

They initially said they believed that the incident was not suspicious in nature.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they attended the scene, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Police have not provided any details about what may have led to this incident, nor the identity of the victim.

‘Incident on campus’ poses no risk to surrounding area, says dean

On Thursday, Lisa Dolovich, dean of U of T’s Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, notified faculty, studetns, and staff of an “incident on campus,” which she indicated occurred directly north of the pharmacy building.

“Toronto Police and Campus Safety are present and investigating the site. We have been informed that there is no risk to the surrounding area and that operations can proceed as planned,” she wrote.

Dolovich advised that there may be restrictions to certain walkways in the surrounding area while the investigation is ongoing.

She also reminded students of resources available to them at the U of T community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come.