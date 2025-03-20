Investigation now underway into fatal Flemingdon Park fire

A Toronto Fire Services truck is parked outside 45 Grenoble Drive where a fire broke out on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Patrick Darrah/CTV News)

An investigation is underway following a two-alarm fire in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood that claimed that life of a woman in her 30s and left a man in his 50s with critical injuries.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday at a high-rise building at 45 Grenoble Dr., just east of Don Mills Road and south of Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to that address just before 3:30 p.m. and encountered high heat, significant flames, and “complete blackness” inside a unit on the 21st floor. The fire was quickly doused.

“During their primary search, while at the same time conducting fire operations, they removed two persons from the unit,” Fire Chief Jim Jessop said on Wednesday afternoon.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but a female victim was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released and it is not known what may have been the relationship between the two individuals.

While many tenants sheltered inside their unit, a number of residents were evacuated due to the fire, but have since been allowed to return home.

On Thursday morning, the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) confirmed to CP24 that it is investigating the cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire, which was contained to one apartment.

“We have dispatched two investigators to begin the investigation,” spokesperson Sean Driscoll said, adding that he “cannot speculate on any suspicion of criminality.”

Initially, Toronto police took the lead on the investigation with the support of Toronto fire investigators, who continue to probe the incident.

Toronto police’s forensics team remains on hand.

Police told CP24 on Thursday that at this time the cause of the fire remains unknown.

