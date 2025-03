A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A motorcycle driver has been seriously injured in a collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to the collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of McCowan Road and Pitfield Road, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 8 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

It is not immediately known if the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.